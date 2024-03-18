iifl-logo
Adani Group considers $14 Billion investment across portfolio companies in FY25

18 Mar 2024 , 12:10 PM

According to sources, the Adani Group intends to invest more than ₹1.2 Lakh Crore (about $14 Billion) in its portfolio companies, which include ports, energy, airports, commodities, cement, and media, in the fiscal year beginning April 1, as it doubles down on its $100 Billion investment guidance over the next 7-10 years to grow businesses.

The investments are made in portfolio companies such as energy, airports, commodities, cement, and media.

The proposed investments are 40% more than the amount invested in the current fiscal year. According to the research, Adani Group is expected to have spent around USD 10 billion on capital expenditures by March 31 of this year. The business has reinforced its $100 Billion investment target over the next 7-10 years.

Adani Group plans to invest up to 70% of its ₹1.2 Lakh Crore in green energy businesses such as renewable electricity, green hydrogen, and green evacuation. The corporation plans to spend a significant portion of the remaining 30% on expanding its airports and port operations.

According to the research, Adani Group expects a significant increase in earnings following the execution of planned investments.

The Adani Group has announced plans to invest over ₹60,000 Crore in its airport sector over the next 5-10 years.

Karan Adani, MD of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd stated that the company intends to invest half of its funds in terminal and runway capacity over the next five years, with the remaining half allocated to city-side airport development over a ten-year period.

To capitalise on expanding aviation demand, the Adani Group intends to treble its airport capacity by 2040.

“Our airports currently handle 110 million people per year (MPA). This will be enhanced up to thrice. Lucknow has a new terminal. Navi Mumbai will open next (in March). Then Guwahati Airport will receive a new terminal. We are also planning additional terminals in Ahmedabad and Jaipur. Overall, we anticipate a combined capacity of around 300 MPA by 2040,” Karan Adani added.

