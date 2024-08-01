iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Adani Ports & SEZ Reports 47% YoY Rise in Q1FY25 PAT

1 Aug 2024 , 01:35 PM

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) announced a 47% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹3,113 Crore for the April-June quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25). This significant growth was bolstered by ₹600 Crore gain from the divestment of a stake in a container terminal subsidiary and an increase in total revenues.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹2,115 Crore in the same quarter last year. The port operator’s revenue from operations for Q1FY25 stood at ₹6,956 Crore, an 11% rise compared to ₹6,247.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

During the quarter, Adani Ports completed the divestment of a 49% equity stake in Adani Ennore Container Terminal Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the company. This transaction yielded ₹248.54 Crore and resulted in a gain of ₹603.27 Crore, which was recorded in the statement of profit and loss.

Total volume handled by APSEZ during Q1FY25 was 109 million metric tonnes (MMT), up 7.6% year-on-year and flat quarter-on-quarter. The company noted a loss of 5.7 MMT in cargo volume due to a disruption at Gangavaram Port.

Commenting on the results, Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO of APSEZ, stated, “On the financial front, we posted all-time high earnings. But for the temporary disruption in Gangavaram Port, which is now fully restored, our Q1 cargo volume would have been at 114.7 MMT, a 13% increase.”

 

Related Tags

  • Adani Ports & SEZ fy25
  • Adani Ports & SEZ Q1
  • Adani Ports & SEZ q1fy25
  • Adani Ports SEZ
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.