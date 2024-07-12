iifl-logo

Adani Ports Ups Investment in New Transshipment Port

12 Jul 2024 , 09:46 AM

According to news reports, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. intends to increase its investment to 100 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) in order to expand its transshipment container port in southern India in an effort to draw some of the biggest ships in the world.

The second phase of the project, which is anticipated to be completed by 2028, includes the investment in the first-ever Vizhinjam port in the state of Kerala, according to the reports.

They stated that it is also enticing the largest container lines to stop at the port, including MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co., A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S, and Hapag-Lloyd.
As part of a trial run on the 800-meter container berth, the port, which is situated close to the southernmost tip of India, near international shipping routes, and has the deepest shipping channels, is scheduled to accept the first container vessel from Maersk on July 12.

The Gautam Adani’s company opened the Vizhinjam port in October in an attempt to put India on the map for the largest container ships in the world and take a larger share of the international maritime traffic that is now controlled by China.

Because India’s harbors aren’t deep enough to accommodate the vessels, these containers have so far avoided India and have moored at ports in places like Colombo, Dubai, and Singapore.

According to the locals, the money will be utilized to extend the port’s breakwater and lengthen the current dock. A breakwater is a seaward-facing rock barrier that shields a harbor from the power of the waves.

Adani Ports’ Chief Executive Director Karan Adani had informed reporters in October that the company would invest up to 60 billion rupees annually to increase capacity.

When cargo is moved from one original ship to a larger mother ship at a port en route to its ultimate destination, this process is known as transshipment.

According to the reports, the Vizhinjam terminal is planning to develop a cruise port that can handle large luxury lines, as well as bunkering facilities to fuel ships and plans to purchase extra cranes to improve capacity.

Vizhinjam is a perfect hub for some of the largest ships to call at because of its close proximity to international shipping routes, which account for thirty percent of the world’s cargo flow, and a natural waterway that descends up to 24 meters (79 feet) below the sea.

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM

17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM

17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM

17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM

