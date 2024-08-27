Adani Ventures into UAE Power Market

Adani Power Limited has established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Power Middle East Ltd., in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, exchanges were notified on August 27. The new business will make investments in power, infrastructure, and related industries. Adani Power Middle East Ltd.’s approved share capital is $27,000, with each share priced at $1. Adani Power Limited owns all of the shares of the new subsidiary.

With a power producing capacity of 15,250 MW, Adani Power Limited (APL) is India’s largest private thermal power producer. The company operates thermal power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand, as well as a 40-megawatt solar power facility in Gujarat.

Adani Power Limited is expanding its footprint in the thermal power sector, both in India and worldwide, through strategic initiatives aimed at improving its infrastructure and technological base.

APL claims to be the world’s first entity to develop a coal-based Supercritical thermal power facility registered under the Kyoto Protocol’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM).

Adani Power Limited and its subsidiary Mahan Energen Limited (MEL) has inked a contract for Rs 11,000 crore with Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL). This contract, signed on August 25, covers the development of three supercritical thermal power projects.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com