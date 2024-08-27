iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Adani Ventures into UAE Power Market

27 Aug 2024 , 12:00 PM

Adani Power Limited has established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Power Middle East Ltd., in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, exchanges were notified on August 27. The new business will make investments in power, infrastructure, and related industries. Adani Power Middle East Ltd.’s approved share capital is $27,000, with each share priced at $1. Adani Power Limited owns all of the shares of the new subsidiary.

With a power producing capacity of 15,250 MW, Adani Power Limited (APL) is India’s largest private thermal power producer. The company operates thermal power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand, as well as a 40-megawatt solar power facility in Gujarat.

Adani Power Limited is expanding its footprint in the thermal power sector, both in India and worldwide, through strategic initiatives aimed at improving its infrastructure and technological base.

APL claims to be the world’s first entity to develop a coal-based Supercritical thermal power facility registered under the Kyoto Protocol’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM).

Adani Power Limited and its subsidiary Mahan Energen Limited (MEL) has inked a contract for Rs 11,000 crore with Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL). This contract, signed on August 25, covers the development of three supercritical thermal power projects.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Adani
  • Adani Power
  • UAE
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.