Aditya Birla Fashion's March quarter revenue up y-o-y by 18.3%

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail announced their Q4 results on May 28, 2024. The company saw an 18.3% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year (YoY). However, the company’s loss grew by 22.8% year-over-year (YoY).

When compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 18.24%. The loss for the company surged significantly by 194.81% from the previous quarter.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 6.59% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). These expenses increased by 15.18% year-over-year (YoY). Operating income dropped sharply by 257.23% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). Year-over-year, operating income decreased by 10.3%.

At the time of writing, shares of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Was trading at ₹296.70 which is a 3.85% hike than the previous close. The stock has gained 62% in the last one year, and 17% since the beginning of the year. As of now, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has a market capitalization of ₹30055 Crore. The stock’s 52-week high is ₹297.85, while the 52-week low is ₹192.95.

