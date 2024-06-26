iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Amara Raja partners with Gotion for advanced Lithium-Ion cell technology

26 Jun 2024 , 08:46 AM

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility’s subsidiary, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Private Ltd, has entered into a technical licensing agreement with GIB EnergyX Slovakia s.r.o., a subsidiary of Gotion High-Tech Co Ltd.

The agreement allows GIB EnergyX to license Gotion’s LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) technology for lithium-ion cells to ARACT.

At the time of writing on June 25, 2024, at 2:21 pm, shares of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd is trading at Rs 1616 which is a 17% surge from the previous close.

Key aspects of the agreement include access to Gotion’s cell technology IP, support for setting up Gigafactory facilities with advanced process technologies, integration into Gotion’s global supply chain for battery materials, and technical support for deployment.

This collaboration aims to enhance Amara Raja’s Gigafactory manufacturing capabilities and advance its research center, ‘e+ Energy Labs’, focused on strengthening India’s R&D capabilities.

Amara Raja previously announced a ₹9,500 crore investment in the Amara Raja Giga Corridor in Telangana to ensure competitiveness through continuous improvements in cell performance and manufacturing efficiencies.

Amara Raja and Gotion are both shareholders and board members of InoBat, a prominent lithium battery technology company specializing in applications like electric aviation and sustainable battery ecosystem development.

GIB, a joint venture of Gotion High-Tech and InoBat, secured an investment agreement with the Slovakian government to establish Slovakia’s first LFP battery Gigafactory.

Gotion High-Tech operates 8 global R&D centers, holds 8,000 patented technologies across the battery industry, operates 20 major manufacturing facilities worldwide, and aims to achieve a capacity of 300 GWh by 2025.

Related Tags

  • Amara Raja
  • Amara Raja news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.