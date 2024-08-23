iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Ambuja Cements’ equity worth ₹4,251 Crore change hands

23 Aug 2024 , 12:24 PM

Ambuja Cements’ shares worth ₹4,251 Crore were sold in block agreements on Friday (August 23), with the company’s promoters being the most likely sellers.

According to data accessible on the markets, the block trade involved the transfer of up to 6.8 Crore shares, representing a 2.76% ownership in the firm.

Shares traded at an average price of ₹625.5 per share. The aggregate deal value is estimated to be around ₹4,251 Crore.

Following the block deal, Ambuja Cement’s shares surged over 3% to a day’s high of ₹660.

It was reported earlier on Thursday that Ambuja Cements’ promoters aim to sell up to 2.84% of the firm through block deals. The offer price was ₹600 per share, representing up to a 5% decrease from Thursday’s closing price.

The buyers and sellers in the transaction are not officially identified.

As of the end of the June quarter, Ambuja Cements’ promoters owned 70.33% stake in the cement-maker.

At around 11.04 AM, Ambuja Cements was trading 1.19% higher at ₹639.30, against the previous close of ₹631.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹660, and ₹636.70, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Ambuja Cements
  • Ambuja Cements News
  • Ambuja Cements share price
  • Ambuja Cements Stake Sale
  • Ambuja Cements Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.