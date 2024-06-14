iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Ambuja Cements Inks Acquisition Deal with Hyderabad's Penna

14 Jun 2024 , 09:52 AM

At an enterprise value of ₹10,422 Crore, Ambuja Cement, a division of the Adani Group, will buy Hyderabad-based Penna Cement, increasing its capacity and market position in southern India. Ambuja Cement, with its headquarters in Mumbai, said in a stock exchange filing that it will buy all of Penna Cement from the current promoter group, P Pratap Reddy and family.

Reports estimate that Penna Cement owes about ₹3,000 Crore in debt, which includes inter-corporate deposits, fund debt, and non-fund debt.

Ambuja Cement would set aside about ₹3,500 Crore of the enterprise value as milestone payments when Penna’s Rajasthan plant’s 3 MT clinker facility and 2 million MT cement capacity are completed, perhaps within a year.

Following the promoter’s April 2024 infusion of ₹8,339 Crore through warrants, Ambuja Cement has ₹24,338 Crore in cash and cash equivalents.

The Adani Group’s overall capacity will reach 89 MTPA following the acquisition of Penna Cement, speeding its approach towards its 2028 goal of 140 MTPA. The acquisition, according to the business, “will improve Adani Cement’s market share pan India by ~2%, south India by ~8%”.

Ajay Kapur, CEO and full-time director of Ambuja Cement, stated in the statement that the company is “positioned to expand its market presence in south India and reinforce its position as a pan-India leader in the cement industry by acquiring PCIL (Penna Cement Industries Ltd).” “PCIL’s strategic location and sufficient limestone reserves provide an opportunity to increase cement capacity through debottlenecking and additional investment.”

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Adani Group
  • Ambuja Cements
  • Cement
  • Penna Cement
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.