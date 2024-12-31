iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Ashoka Buildcon and arm to sell 11 SPVs for ₹2,324 Crore

31 Dec 2024 , 11:48 AM

Ashoka BuildCon announced On Tuesday, December 31, that the business and its substantial subsidiary Ashoka Concessions agreed to sell 11 special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to Epic Concesiones 2 Pvt Ltd, Infrastructure Yield Plus II, Infrastructure Yield Plus IIA, and EAAA India Alternatives Ltd.

The corporation and its subsidiary are selling SPVs for around ₹2,324 Crore. 

The company received a letter of award from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a project worth ₹1,391 Crore.

The contract outlines the construction of a four-lane economic corridor from Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa Road (km 89.814 to km 133) along NH-116A in West Bengal using a hybrid annuity mode. The project will be completed in 910 days, including the monsoon season.

Ashoka Buildcon reported a 334.27% YoY jump in its Q2FY25 net profit to ₹462.5 Crore. It reported a net profit of ₹106.5 Crore in the previous corresponding period. Revenue from operations increased by 15.5% to ₹2,489 Crore, against ₹2,154.3 Crore in the same period previous year.

The company’s EBITDA in the period under review grew by 65.8% to ₹905.3 Crore from ₹546 Crore in the same quarter the previous year. The EBITDA margin was 36.4% in the reporting quarter, compared to 25.3% in the same period in FY24.

At around 9.38 AM, Ashoka Buildcon was trading 0.35% higher at ₹314.30, against the previous close of ₹313.19 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹319, and ₹308.20, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

 

Related Tags

  • Ashoka Buildcon
  • Ashoka Buildcon Agreement
  • Ashoka Buildcon news
  • Ashoka Buildcon share price
  • Ashoka Buildcon updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.