Ashoka Buildcon emerges as lowest bidder for ₹1,280 Crore project

On Saturday, August 3, Ashoka Buildcon was announced as the lowest bidder for two projects totalling around ₹1,280.8 Crore by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

The two projects are to design and build creek bridges from Kolshet to Kalher and Gaimukh to Payegaon. Both contracts cover engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work.

The Kolshet to Kalher stream bridge project, approximately ₹289.6 Crore, is projected to be finished in 42 months. The Gaimukh-Payegaon stream bridge project, worth ₹991.2 Crore, is projected to be finished in 36 months.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd works in the construction and infrastructure facilities sectors, using both the EPC and build-operate-transfer (BOT) methods.

In June, the business was the lowest bidder for two projects for ₹2,153 Crore from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

The first project is to build a large bridge across Jaigad Creek, between Tawsal and Jaigad on the Revas-Reddi Coastal Highway in Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra. Ashoka Buildcon has submitted the lowest bid of ₹794.85 Crore for this EPC project. The project is scheduled to be completed in 36 months, according to the business.

The second project includes construction of another significant bridge over Kundalika Creek, running between Revdanda and Salav on the Revas-Reddi Coastal Highway. This project will also be completed using the EPC methodology.

Ashoka Buildcon won the project with a bid of ₹1,357.87 Crore, which shall be completed within a period of 36 months.

