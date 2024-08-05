iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Ashoka Buildcon emerges as lowest bidder for ₹1,280 Crore project

5 Aug 2024 , 02:40 PM

On Saturday, August 3, Ashoka Buildcon was announced as the lowest bidder for two projects totalling around ₹1,280.8 Crore by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

The two projects are to design and build creek bridges from Kolshet to Kalher and Gaimukh to Payegaon. Both contracts cover engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work.

The Kolshet to Kalher stream bridge project, approximately ₹289.6 Crore, is projected to be finished in 42 months. The Gaimukh-Payegaon stream bridge project, worth ₹991.2 Crore, is projected to be finished in 36 months.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd works in the construction and infrastructure facilities sectors, using both the EPC and build-operate-transfer (BOT) methods.

In June, the business was the lowest bidder for two projects for ₹2,153 Crore from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

The first project is to build a large bridge across Jaigad Creek, between Tawsal and Jaigad on the Revas-Reddi Coastal Highway in Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra. Ashoka Buildcon has submitted the lowest bid of ₹794.85 Crore for this EPC project. The project is scheduled to be completed in 36 months, according to the business.

The second project includes construction of another significant bridge over Kundalika Creek, running between Revdanda and Salav on the Revas-Reddi Coastal Highway. This project will also be completed using the EPC methodology. 

Ashoka Buildcon won the project with a bid of ₹1,357.87 Crore, which shall be completed within  a period of 36 months.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Ashoka Buildcon
  • Ashoka Buildcon news
  • Ashoka Buildcon Project
  • Ashoka Buildcon updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.