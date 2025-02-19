iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Aurobindo Pharma’s Eugia gets 5 observations from USFDA

19 Feb 2025 , 01:39 PM

Aurobindo Pharma Limited announced that the USFDA has completed pre-approval inspection (PAI) at Eugia Steriles Private Limited. Eugia is a 100% step-down subsidiary, situated in Parawada Mandal, Andhra Pradesh. The inspection was conducted from February 10-18, 2025.
As per the company’s filing with the bourses, the inspection was concluded with five procedural observations. The company plans to address within a stipulated time.
Aurobindo Pharma stated that it will inform the stock exchanges with any further developments.
The inspection concluded with 5 observations, informed the company.
Aurobindo Pharma reported that its Q3 net profit slipped 9.7% to ₹845.80 Crore, as compared to ₹936 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. This was lower than street estimates of ₹906 Crore, suggesting weaker-than-expected performance.
However, revenue from operations witnessed a growth of 8.5% on a year-on-year basis to ₹7,978.50 Crore. The company informed that robust sales was backed by steady demand across key regions, including the US and emerging markets.
At around 11.41 AM, Aurobindo Pharma was trading 3.08% lower at ₹1,127.55 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,163.35 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,133.75, and ₹1,052.70, respectively.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Aurobindo Pharma
  • Aurobindo Pharma News
  • Aurobindo Pharma Updates
  • Aurobindo Pharma USFDA
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Aurobindo Pharma’s Eugia gets 5 observations from USFDA

Aurobindo Pharma’s Eugia gets 5 observations from USFDA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Feb 2025|01:39 PM
CONCOR awards order worth ₹689.76 Crore to Braithwaite & Co.

CONCOR awards order worth ₹689.76 Crore to Braithwaite & Co.

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Feb 2025|01:33 PM
Mahindra Lifespaces and Livingstone Infra join hand for ₹1,650 Crore

Mahindra Lifespaces and Livingstone Infra join hand for ₹1,650 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Feb 2025|01:22 PM
ABB India Q4 Profit Soars 56% YoY to ₹528.4 Crore

ABB India Q4 Profit Soars 56% YoY to ₹528.4 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Feb 2025|12:21 PM
Tata Steel wins approval for £1.25 Billion electric arc furnace project in Port Talbot

Tata Steel wins approval for £1.25 Billion electric arc furnace project in Port Talbot

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Feb 2025|12:18 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.