Aurobindo Pharma’s Eugia gets 5 observations from USFDA

Aurobindo Pharma Limited announced that the USFDA has completed pre-approval inspection (PAI) at Eugia Steriles Private Limited. Eugia is a 100% step-down subsidiary, situated in Parawada Mandal, Andhra Pradesh. The inspection was conducted from February 10-18, 2025.

As per the company’s filing with the bourses, the inspection was concluded with five procedural observations. The company plans to address within a stipulated time.

Aurobindo Pharma stated that it will inform the stock exchanges with any further developments.

The inspection concluded with 5 observations, informed the company.

Aurobindo Pharma reported that its Q3 net profit slipped 9.7% to ₹845.80 Crore, as compared to ₹936 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. This was lower than street estimates of ₹906 Crore, suggesting weaker-than-expected performance.

However, revenue from operations witnessed a growth of 8.5% on a year-on-year basis to ₹7,978.50 Crore. The company informed that robust sales was backed by steady demand across key regions, including the US and emerging markets.

At around 11.41 AM, Aurobindo Pharma was trading 3.08% lower at ₹1,127.55 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,163.35 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,133.75, and ₹1,052.70, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com