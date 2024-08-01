Bajaj Auto posts an 11% increase in July sales

Bajaj Auto, one of the country’s main two and three-wheeler manufacturers, increased its sales by 11% year on year (YoY) in July 2024.

The disclosure, released shortly before market hours began, caused the company’s stock to rise by roughly 2% after the opening bell.

In July 2024, the automaker’s overall sales increased by 11% to 3,54,169 units, up from 3,19,747 units the previous year.

The increase rate was evenly divided throughout both of its core segments, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, with sales increasing by 11% apiece.

Overall sales in the two-wheeler category were 2,97,541 in July 2024, up from 2,68,840 the previous year.

Exports of two-wheelers, on the other hand, increased just little, by 1%. Last year, the company sold 1,28,694 units in the overseas market, compared to 1,26,850 in July 2023.

Meanwhile, domestic two-wheeler sales reached 1,68,847 units in July 2024, up 19% from the previous year.

In the commercial vehicle category, total domestic sales of 42,150 units were recorded, 13% more than the 37,273 sold in July 2023.

Exports of commercial vehicles increased 6% year on year to 14,478 units, compared to 13,634 units in the same month previous year.

Overall commercial vehicle sales in July 2024 totalled 56,628 vehicles, up 11% from 50,907 units sold the previous year.

