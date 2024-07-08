iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Bank of Baroda’s domestic retail advances grow 20.90% y-o-y

8 Jul 2024 , 01:06 PM

On Friday (July 5), the state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported an 8.52% growth in global business, hitting ₹23.77 Lakh Crore. Global deposits increased by 8.83% year on year to ₹13.05 Lakh Crore, driving the rise.

Bank of Baroda’s global portfolio increased by 8.14% year on year, reaching ₹10.72 Lakh billion in advances. Domestic deposits increased by 5.25% from the previous year to ₹11.05 Lakh Crore.

Domestic advances surged by 8.51% YoY to ₹8.82 Lakh Crore. Domestic retail advances increased by 20.86% over the same period in FY24 to ₹2.22 Lakh Crore.

Bank of Baroda reported a 2.3% increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY24. The bank achieved a net profit of ₹4,886.5 Crore, exceeding experts’ expectations.

The fourth quarter FY24 results of Bank of Baroda include a loan growth of 13% YoY and 4% QoQ. Additionally, the net interest margin (NIM) increased to 3.27% from 3.10% in the preceding quarter.

In terms of asset quality, the Bank of Baroda recorded a 2.92% gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio, down from 3.08% the previous quarter. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.68% in Q4 FY24, compared to 0.89% in Q4 FY23, while the provision coverage ratio was 93.30%.

Slippages reached ₹3,200 Crore in the quarter, up from ₹2,618 Crore in the previous quarter. The Q4 slippage ratio increased to 1.12% from 0.95% in Q3. The lender’s net interest income for the quarter increased to ₹11,793 Crore from ₹11,525 Crore last year. The bank’s net interest margin declined to 3.18% from 3.31% the previous year.

At around 12.14 PM, Bank of Baroda was trading 3.34% lower at ₹264.45, against the previous close of ₹273.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹268, and ₹261.80, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Bank of Baroda
  • Bank of Baroda news
  • Bank of Baroda Q1
  • Bank of Baroda share price
  • Bank of Baroda Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.