BEL bags new orders worth ₹1,385 Crore

Bharat Electronics Limited informed the bourses and shareholders that it has received additional orders aggregating to ₹1,385 Crore following its last disclosure on March 12, 2025.

These orders include radar spares, electronic voting machines, radar upgradation, advanced land navigation systems, fire control systems for ship-based decoys, communication equipment, and stabilisers for tanks, among others.

With the addition of this order, Bharat Electronics’ total order inflow for the current financial year has reached ₹18,415 Crore.

In March this year, Bharat Electronics stated it has received a ₹2,463 Crore contract (excluding taxes) from the Ministry of Defence. The order received is for supply and services of Ashwini Radars to the Indian Air Force.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and BEL have jointly developed these fully indigenous active electronically scanned array radars (AESA). The Ashwini radars showcase integrated Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) systems. These will have electronic scanning in azimuth and elevation, enabling 4D surveillance.

These mobile radars can be fitted across multiple terrains, including fighter jets and slow-moving objects. As per the company, these are equipped with advanced electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM) capabilities. Additionally, these mobile radars can detect and track aerial targets, including fighter jets and slow-moving objects.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com