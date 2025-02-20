BEL secures ₹1,220 Crore order from Defence Ministry

The defence ministry announced that it has entered into a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for procurement of 149 software defined radios for the Indian Coast Guard. The aggregate value of the order is ₹1,220.12 Crore.

The radios will help to share secure and reliable information, collaboration and situational awareness through high-speed data and secure voice communication, said the ministry.

It will bolster the Indian Coast Guard’s capability to adhere to core responsibilities. This shall include maritime law enforcement, fisheries protection, search and rescue operations, and marine environment protection, it added. The radios will also improve interoperability for common operations with the Indian Navy.

Last week, the company also announced that it has manufactured its 7,000th transmit/receive (T/R) module for the RBE2 radar under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The same was delivered to Thales.

Additionally, earlier this month, the company also announced that it secured orders worth ₹962 Crore for supply of an Electro-Optic Fire Control System (EOFCS) to the Indian Navy.

At around 3.20 PM, Bharat Electronics was trading 2.72% higher at ₹260.30, against the previous close of ₹253.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹260.95, and ₹250.25, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com