BEL secures contract worth ₹593.22 Crore from Indian Air Force

3 Apr 2025 , 09:01 AM

Bharat Electronics Limited announced that it has bagged a significant contract worth ₹593.22 Crore (excluding taxes) from the Indian Air Force (IAF). The contract received is for the overall maintenance of the Akash Missile System.

The system was originally provided by BEL, establishing its vital role in India’s defence infrastructure and after-sales support, stated the company.

At the beginning of FY 2025-26, the contract added ₹593.22 Crore in PSU’s order book, steering growth momentum for the company.

Additionally, Bharat Electronics has successfully negotiated orders worth ₹5,000 Crore. This indicates a vigorous project pipeline and establishing its leadership in the defence electronics sector.

On April 1, Bharat Electronics reported that it received orders worth ₹18,715 Crore in the fiscal year 2025, slightly lower than its projection of ₹25,000 Crore. However, the company said that it recorded a provisional turnover of ₹23,000 Crore, up by 16% on a year-on-year basis as against ₹19,820 Crore in FY 2024. Initially, BEL gave a growth outlook of 15% in revenue for the financial year 2025.

The total turnover includes export sales of about $106 Million during FY 2024-25, as compared to $92.28 Million in the previous corresponding period, up by 14% on a year-on-year basis.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

