iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Final day for eligibility for BPCL's bonus shares today

21 Jun 2024 , 10:32 AM

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has set June 22 as the record date for its 1:1 bonus share issuance. Today is the final day for shareholders to purchase shares to qualify for this bonus.

In May, BPCL announced its plan to issue bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio. This means that for every share held, shareholders will receive one additional share. The company plans to issue a total of 216.92 Crore shares as bonuses, increasing its equity share capital to ₹4,338.50 Crore.

According to a previous filing with the stock exchanges, the bonus shares are expected to be credited to shareholders’ accounts by July 8.

BPCL’s board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹21 per equity share (pre-bonus), with a face value of ₹10 each, for the year 2023-24. After the bonus issuance, this translates to a final dividend of ₹10.5 per share (post-bonus) of the same face value.

For the quarter ended March 2024, BPCL reported a 35% decline in standalone net profit, amounting to ₹4,224 Crore. Revenue from operations saw a slight decrease to ₹1.32 Lakh Crore, compared to ₹1.33 Lakh Crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Over the past year, BPCL shares have gained 68.2%, with a 7.20% increase in the last two weeks alone. On Thursday, BPCL shares closed 1.7% higher at ₹626.30 on the BSE.

 

Related Tags

  • Bharat Petroleum
  • BPCL
  • BPCL bonus issue
  • BPCL News
  • BPCL share price
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.