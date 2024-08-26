BHEL wins major contract from Adani Power

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has signed a contract with AdPower Limited (APL) and its subsidiary Mahan Energen Limited (MEL) for the development of three Supercritical Thermal Power projects worth more than Rs 11000 crore (excluding GST).

According to BHEL, this agreement advances India’s electricity infrastructure while also reinforcing the company’s leadership in the field.

The contract, signed on Sunday (August 25), covers the supply of crucial equipment as well as the management of three major power projects’ installation and commissioning phases.

Each project would have a capacity of 2×800 MW and will be built using modern Supercritical Technology. The projects will be developed at the following locations: Kawai Phases II and III in Rajasthan, and Mahan Phase III in Madhya Pradesh.

Under this deal, BHEL is responsible for providing a complete suite of equipment, including boilers, turbines, generators, and associated auxiliaries.

The deal also covers control and instrumentation systems. Furthermore, BHEL will oversee the installation and commissioning of these systems, ensuring that they meet all operational and performance requirements.

The timing for project completion varies by area. The Kawai Phase-II project is scheduled to be finished in 49 months, Kawai Phase-III in 52 months, and Mahan Phase-III in 55 months.

These timetables represent the project’s size and complexity, as well as the commitment to completing it within a specific time frame.

The contracts were awarded by Adani Power Limited and its subsidiary, Mahan Energen Limited, both of which are domestic companies.

There is no indication that any promoters or group companies own a share in the awarding corporations. Furthermore, the contracts do not constitute related party transactions and were carried out at arm’s length.

