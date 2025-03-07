Biocon Biologics inks pact with Civica to expand access in US

Biocon Limited announced that its subsidiary Biocon Biologics, has entered into a strategic agreement with Civica Inc, a non-profit pharma company. The company has inked the said pact to enhance the accessibility and affordability of insulin aspart in the United States.

Civica emphasizes on addressing life-saving drug shortages and slashing costs for necessary medications. With this partnership, Biocon Biologics plans to strengthen broader insulin availability, to ensure that more patients have affordable diabetes treatment accessibility.

As per the terms of agreement, Biocon Biologics will supply the insulin aspart drug substance to Civica, which will then be used to produce the insulin aspart drug product. It is a rapid-acting insulin analog which will be manufactured at its manufacturing facility in Petersburg, Virginia.

Civica will start selling the medicine for patients in the United States after completing development work and clinical trials. The agreement does not include any technology transfer.

Managing Director of Biocon Biologics, Shreehas Tambe commented that, “as a fully integrated global company, Biocon Biologics is well-positioned to fuel commercial success via tailored go-to-market strategies that create lasting value for all stakeholders.

He further added that its collaboration with Civica reflects this commitment, enabling more patients to have access to aspart insulin in the United States.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com