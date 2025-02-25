Biocon Biologics introduces stelara biosimilar YESINTEK in US

Biocon Limited informed on Monday that its subsidiary Biocon Biologics announced the US market availability of YESINTEK (ustekinumab-kfce), it is a biosimilar to Stelara (ustekinumab). This marks YESINTEK as one of the first biosimilar alternatives to take shed in the US market for superhit immunology drug.

YESINTEK can be used for the treatment of Crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, and psoriatic arthritis. This ensures better access to patients to more cost-effective treatment options for use in the treatment of common chronic autoimmune diseases.

As per the company, YESINTEK shall be available in all the same formulations currently provided by Stelara. The available variations are 5 mg/0.5 mL PFS, 90 mg/mL PFS, 45 mg/0.5 mL vial, and 130 mg/26 mL vial.

Shreehas Tambe, Managing Director and CEO of Biocon Biologics stated that the launch of YESINTEK introduction is a significant step in their commitment to improve patients’ having inflammatory conditions and expanding access to high-quality biosimilars. This also represents its first product launch in the United States since becoming a fully integrated global biosimilars organization.

YESINTEK will have commercial payor coverage at launch and also have a robust assistance program for patients that includes benefits verification, copay support, among other services.

As per the company’s filing with the bourses, the copay program is competitive with the originator offering and eligible patients who meet the program criteria may pay as low as $0.

