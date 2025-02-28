iifl-logo-icon 1
Biocon launches generic Liraglutide in the UK

28 Feb 2025 , 01:53 PM

Biocon Limited announced on Friday that it has launched its Glucagon Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) analog, Liraglutide, in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The drug is recommended for treatment of diabetes and obesity.
The launch of this drug received approval from U.K.’s Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). This makes Biocon the first company to get approval for Liraglutide in a major regulated market.
Biocon will market Liraglutide under two brand names – Liraglutide Biocon for diabetes, which is a generic version of Victoza, and Biolide for chronic weight management, which is a generic version of Saxenda.
With this drug-device combination, the company plans to offer an affordable alternative for patients suffering from type 2 diabetes and obesity, as these conditions have been increasing significantly.
Biocon plans to expand its portfolio of GLP-1 peptide products, establishing its position in the high-growth therapeutic segment.
At around 1.21 PM, Biocon was trading 30.86% lower at ₹299.80, against the previous close of ₹311.85 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹311.80, and ₹298.55, respectively.
