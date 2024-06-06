iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Birla Estates, Barmalt India set up JV for Gurugram housing project

6 Jun 2024 , 10:56 AM

Century Textiles and Industries Ltd (CTIL) said Wednesday (June 5) that its wholly-owned subsidiary Birla Estates Private Ltd has formed a joint venture with Barmalt India Private Ltd for a luxury residential group housing development in Gurugram’s Sector 31.

The 13.27-acre land tract has a development potential of 2.4 million square feet and a revenue potential of ₹5,000 crore, according to a stock exchange filing.

This property is located in the affluent micro market of Sector 31 Gurugram and has excellent connection to Cyber City, Golf Course Road, and Sohna Road. It is also strategically positioned near commercial areas such as City Centre 29, Signature Towers, 32nd Avenue, and Crowne Plaza, with easy access by NH-48 and the metro line.

Birla Estates’ MD and CEO, K.T. Jithendran, stated, “As we expand our footprint in the Delhi-NCR region, we’re pleased to announce the addition of this new project in one of Gurugram’s most promising micro markets.”

Akshi Jindal, CEO of Barmalt India, stated that with historic roots in Gurugram, Barmalt has a strong link and commitment to the city. Our aggregate market skills and vision will surely change the residential scene in Gurugram, providing homebuyers with a unique lifestyle experience.

Birla Estates is the Aditya Birla Group’s real estate arm, which operates under Century Textiles and Industries Ltd. Birla Estates Private Limited, a 100% owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Limited, is the Aditya Birla Group’s real estate unit. Birla Estates has quickly become a leading real estate brand. Birla Estates creates upscale residential properties in important markets.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

 

 

Related Tags

  • Century Textiles and Industries
  • Century Textiles and Industries news
  • Century Textiles and Industries Subsidiary
  • Real estate
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:21 PM
Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:09 PM
Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|12:18 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.