Birla Estates gets ₹500 Crore booking value for Trimaya Phase III

3 Mar 2025 , 08:59 AM

Birla Estates Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited, informed the bourses that it has successfully launched Phase III – The Park of its Birla Trimaya project in North Bengaluru. 

The company announced that within 24 hours of its launch, the project achieved a booking value of approximately ₹500 Crore in its III phase, with sales of over 300 units. Therefore, the total booking value of the project stands at ₹1,500 Crore, with about 90% of its total units launched being sold.

The project is located on Shettigere Road, Devanahalli covers 52 acres and is divided into three phases – The Hill, The Park, and The Bay. The project offers a variety of apartments, row houses, and duplex homes in the precinct of a gated society. 

In its latest Phase – III – The Park, the company has announced 2 BHK, 3 BHK, and 4 BHK options. The company claims to combine nature-inspired living and urban sophistication in this project.

Birla Estates has expanded its presence across Bengaluru, and continues its focus on development of premium residential projects. The company is also planning to expand its presence in Whitefield, Rajajinagar, Devanahalli, and Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Birla Estates has its headquarters in Mumbai, and operates regional offices in NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

