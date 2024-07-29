BluPine Energy bags ₹239 Crore from Tata Capital

BluPine Energy announced on Monday that it had acquired ₹239 Crore in financial assistance from Tata Capital. The funds will be used for a solar power project in Chhattisgarh, according to a business statement.

The 75 megawatt project is estimated to create over 117 million units (MUs) of electricity per year and offset more than 107,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, according to the report.

BluPine Energy is a major renewable energy services firm founded in India by Actis, a global investor and world leader in funding and developing sustainable infrastructure enterprises.

Tata Capital Ltd (TCL) is the Tata Group’s main financial services company and operates as a non-banking financial corporation.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com