Board of Pfizer recommends special dividend

9 Sep 2022 , 01:31 AM

Pfizer announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 6 September 2022 inter alia have recommended the special dividend of Rs 30 per equity Share ie 300Percentage subject to the approval of the shareholders

