iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

BPCL Shares Gain on in principle MNGL IPO Approval

7 Jan 2025 , 09:51 AM

Following the state-owned refiner’s in-principle clearance of the initial public offering (IPO) of Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL), a joint venture with GAIL and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) surged 2% to a high of Rs 290.55 on the BSE today.

The board has approved the proposal, which is pending regulatory and other approvals, the business stated in response to news of an IPO for Rs 1,000 crore.

At the moment, IGL controls 50% of MNGL, while BPCL and GAIL both share 22.5%. Through the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), the Maharashtra government owns the remaining 5% of the company.

Both a new issue and an offer for sale (OFS) will be part of the initial public offering. IGL, the biggest shareholder, is reportedly planning to partially sell its stake through the OFS component.

Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the neighboring areas are served by MNGL. Additionally, it is spreading into additional Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra areas. The company sells piped natural gas (PNG) for residential, commercial, and industrial use as well as compressed natural gas (CNG) for the transportation industry.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • BPCL
  • IPO
  • MNGL
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.