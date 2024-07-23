iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Budget 2024 Updates: Housing Finance companies get ₹10 Lakh Crore allocation

23 Jul 2024 , 03:11 PM

Shares of Housing Finance Companies were under focus after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pledged three Crore new dwellings under the PM Awas Yojana in her Union Budget Speech today.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman stated that three Crore new dwellings have been announced under the PM Awas Yojana in both rural and urban areas of the country, and the requisite funds are being allocated for them.

The PM Awas Yojana Urban 2.0 would meet the housing needs of 1 Crore urban poor and middle-class families with an investment of ₹10 Lakh Crore.

The total amount would comprise ₹2.2 Lakh Crore in central support over the next five years, as well as interest subsidies to facilitate loans at affordable rates.

Following the budget speech, housing finance businesses’ shares fell by up to 6% on the BSE, with HUDCO plunging 6% to ₹306 and PNB Housing Finance losing 5% to ₹756.

Other home finance stocks dipped between 1-2.5%, including CanFin Homes, Indiabulls Home Finance, Aadhar Housing Finance, and Aptus Value Housing Finance.

The budget prioritises job creation, support for MSMEs, rural development, the green economy, low-income housing, and innovation. It effectively solved the job crisis through multiple employment.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Budget 2024
  • Budget 2024 Updates
  • Housing Finance Companies
  • Housing Finance Companies News
  • Housing Finance Companies Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.