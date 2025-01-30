iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Budget Can Drive Auto Demand, Says Maruti

30 Jan 2025 , 10:19 AM

The car industry, which is experiencing slow growth, would benefit from any steps to boost general consumption momentum in the next budget, according to Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday. After seeing comparable growth in the final three quarters of FY25, the nation’s biggest automaker anticipates a 3.5% increase in retail sales in the fourth quarter.

“I believe that the majority of operations that affect the auto industry are now covered by GST. However, it would benefit everyone if there was a general uptick in the nation’s consumption momentum, stated Rahul Bharti, Executive Director (Corporate Affairs) of Maruti Suzuki India on an analyst call.

“Maruti benefits from what is good for India. I really think that what benefits Maruti benefits India, and vice versa. Therefore, it will benefit us if the economy does well and if consumption increases,” he continued.

In response to a question concerning the demand situation, Bharti stated that retail sales increased by 3.5% between April and December of this fiscal year.

Approximately 5.73 lakh Maruti Suzuki cars were sold during the October–December quarter.

He pointed out that although urban growth was only 2.5% in the third quarter, rural sales growth was 15%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Auto industry
  • Budget 2025
  • Maruti Suzuki
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.