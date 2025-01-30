Budget Can Drive Auto Demand, Says Maruti

The car industry, which is experiencing slow growth, would benefit from any steps to boost general consumption momentum in the next budget, according to Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday. After seeing comparable growth in the final three quarters of FY25, the nation’s biggest automaker anticipates a 3.5% increase in retail sales in the fourth quarter.

“I believe that the majority of operations that affect the auto industry are now covered by GST. However, it would benefit everyone if there was a general uptick in the nation’s consumption momentum, stated Rahul Bharti, Executive Director (Corporate Affairs) of Maruti Suzuki India on an analyst call.

“Maruti benefits from what is good for India. I really think that what benefits Maruti benefits India, and vice versa. Therefore, it will benefit us if the economy does well and if consumption increases,” he continued.

In response to a question concerning the demand situation, Bharti stated that retail sales increased by 3.5% between April and December of this fiscal year.

Approximately 5.73 lakh Maruti Suzuki cars were sold during the October–December quarter.

He pointed out that although urban growth was only 2.5% in the third quarter, rural sales growth was 15%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com