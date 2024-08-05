Ceigall India IPO closes today

Ceigall India Ltd.’s initial public offering (IPO) has been closing for the subscription today. As of the third day of subscription, the IPO has been oversubscribed by 2.73 times, according to BSE data. Retail investors subscribed 2.67 times, non-institutional investors 6.25 times, and the employee component saw an impressive 9.27 times subscription.
Established in 2002, Ceigall India Ltd. specializes in constructing infrastructure projects such as:
As of June 2024, the company’s order book was valued at ₹9,470 Crore. Notable clients include Military Engineer Services, Indian Railway Construction International Ltd., and Bihar State Road Development Corporation Ltd.
For the fiscal year 2024, Ceigall India reported significant growth:
The IPO comprises two components:
The funds raised from the IPO will be allocated for:
