Cipla to invest Euro 3 million Ethris

19 Jun 2024 , 11:26 AM

On Tuesday, June 18, pharmaceutical company Cipla announced that its wholly-owned UK subsidiary Cipla (EU) Limited will invest an extra 3 million euros in Ethris GmbH.

Ethris GmbH is an international leader in delivering ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines directly to the respiratory system by inhalation.

Cipla stated in an exchange statement that this extra investment, made through a convertible loan, will accelerate the company’s engagement in the mRNA space.

Cipla previously inked binding agreements to invest 15 million euros in Ethris GmbH.

This additional investment demonstrates Cipla’s belief in Ethris’ proprietary mRNA technology and its promise for patients in emerging regions. Cipla and Ethris are forming a long-term strategic alliance to accelerate the development of novel mRNA-based treatments, according to the business.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, mRNA vaccines became increasingly important as the first regulatory authorization for SARS-CoV-2 were granted. mRNA-based medications have tremendous potential in a variety of applications, including infectious disease vaccines, therapeutic cancer vaccines, and protein replacement therapies.

Umang Vohra, Cipla’s Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer, stated, that at Cipla, we strive to increase our focus and investment in innovative modalities and bring new age therapies to emerging countries, including India. The additional investment in Ethris will assist bring cutting-edge healthcare solutions, such as mRNA-based medicines, to the Global South. As we lead Cipla forward, we will continue to seek to create an inventive future and brands that reinforce our attitude of ‘caring for life’.

At around 11.22 AM, Cipla was trading 0.75% lower at ₹1,563 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,574.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,582, and ₹1,557.15, respectively.

