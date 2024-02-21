Co-op Teams Up with TCS for a Cloud-First Future

In order to support the group’s business growth, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has extended its partnership with The Co-operative Group Limited (Co-op), one of the largest consumer co-ops in the world with interests in food, funerals, insurance, and legal services. TCS has chosen to adopt a cloud-first strategy.

Through the expanded collaboration, TCS will assist Co-op in transitioning from a conventional data centre architecture to a fully managed, scalable cloud environment supported by TCS Enterprise Cloud. By establishing a foundation for future capabilities and expansion, as well as by lowering energy consumption and promoting sustainability goals, the move to a scalable cloud will benefit Co-op. Additionally, TCS will oversee the SaaS and hybrid cloud estates to improve resilience and agility.

It gives TCS great pleasure to deepen its enduring relationship with The Co-operative Group. Shekar Krishnan, Head, Retail & CPG – UK & Europe, TCS, stated, ‘Our contextual knowledge, deep domain expertise, and technological prowess will help Co-op achieve their cloud-first strategy and result in a resilient digital foundation to support their business growth.’

In order to better serve and assist our members, who are the centre of our business, and to help us achieve Co-op’s business objectives, we are thrilled to expand our strategic alliance with TCS. According to Rob Elsey, CDIO of The Co-operative Group, ‘They have been a great partner, aligned with our growth priorities and future-proofed our infrastructure as we set on course for continued future expansion – supporting change and transformation in our business operations and cloud journey.’

Over the past 14 years, TCS has collaborated with Co-op to assist both its workplace and business-critical transformations. These consist of their franchising program, core system transformation, and retail business transformation. Through these activities, Co-op has improved its agility to react quickly to changing business conditions, sped up time to market, and created new revenue sources.

TCS has inked a few agreements to expand its digital operations with various organizations.

TCS and Enento Group, a Nordic supplier of digital business and consumer information services, established a partnership earlier this month. TCS will transform Enento’s IT applications, cloud, digital workplace, and IT security for robust business operations as part of the multi-year collaboration. The tech behemoth will collaborate with Enento to fortify its IT security, offer cutting-edge workplace amenities, and facilitate dependable, 24/7 company operations.

Additionally, TCS was chosen to assist Europ support, a global provider of travel insurance and support, in reimagining its global IT operating model through a multi-year contract. Finances for the deal were not made public. TCS, the strategic partner, will expand its delivery centres throughout Europe and other regions to offer end-to-end corporate IT application services for Europ Assistance.

TCS and UK-based insurance, wealth, and retirement provider Aviva extended their collaboration last month for a further 15 years. Through its UK affiliate, Diligenta, TCS will handle more than 5.5 Million policies on behalf of Aviva by utilizing its BaNCS platform.

