Coal production up y-o-y by 10% in May

In May of this year, the nation produced 83.91 million tonnes (MT) of coal, up 10.15% from 76.18 MT during the same period last year.

The Coal Ministry’s interim data shows that state-owned CIL’s coal production increased by 7.46% to 64.40 MT in May from 59.93 MT in the same month last year. More than 80% of the country’s coal production is produced by Coal India Ltd (CIL).

“Additionally, coal production by captive and other entities in May 2024 stood at 13.78 MT (provisional), reflecting a growth of 32.76% from the previous year, which was 10.38 MT,” the ministry stated in a statement.

In a similar vein, India’s total coal dispatches in May came to 90.84 MT, up 10.35% from the 82.32 MT recorded during the same time in the previous fiscal year. CIL sent 69.08 MT of coal during the reporting month, an increase of 8.50% over the similar time of the previous fiscal, when it was shipped 63.67 MT. There are 96.48 MT of dry fuel in total stock with coal businesses.

