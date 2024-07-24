DCM Shriram Q1 net profit jumps ~77% to ₹100 Crore

DCM Shriram Ltd reported a 77.2% YoY increase in net profit to ₹100.3 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

In the previous corresponding quarter, DCM Shriram reported a net profit of ₹56.6 Crore, according to a regulatory filing. The company’s revenue from operations climbed 4.6% to ₹3,073 Crore, up from ₹2,937.2 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

EBITDA increased by 49.1% to ₹247.7 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹166.1 Crore in the same period last year.

The EBITDA margin was 8% in the reported quarter, up from 5.7% the previous year.

DCM Shriram recorded a net debt of ₹1,459 Crore as of June 30, 2024, compared to ₹1,434 Crore on March 31, 2024. The return on capital employed (ROCE) for the period rose to 14.3% from 13.6% in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

Ajay Shriram, Chairman and Senior Managing Director, and Vikram Shriram, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, stated, our capex in the chemical business is nearly complete. The hydrogen peroxide plant has oand the CBG project are moving forward as planned.

DCM Shriram Ltd. is a significant business conglomerate with a group turnover of ₹11,431 Crore. DCM Shriram’s business portfolio consists mostly of three categories of enterprises.

At around 12.13 PM, DCM Shriram was trading 0.85% higher at ₹1,021 per piece against the previous close of ₹1,012.35 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,030, and ₹1,008, respectively.

