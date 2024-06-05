HUL stock price up by more than 4% today

The previous two days have seen a roughly 16% intraday increase in shares of FMCG company Hindustan Unilever (HUL) as a result of money being reallocated to non-cyclical companies.

The FMCG index performed well on Tuesday and Wednesday, with HUL leading the way on both occasions.

Stocks in the same sector as HUL, such as Dabur India, Emami, Marico, Britannia Industries, and Godrej Consumer Products, among others, showed notable increases, reaching as high as 15%.

Furthermore, there are a number of possible outcomes given the establishment of a coalition government, making it difficult to predict the future even with the BJP poised to form the government without a simple majority.

