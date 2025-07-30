Dilip Buildcon Q1 Results: Consolidated PAT at ₹271 Crore

Dilip Buildcon announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025 and logged a 93.6% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹271 Crore. This improvement was backed by improved margins and an exceptional gain of ₹169.3 Crore.

The business logged an EBITDA growth of 8.70% on a year-on-year basis to ₹520 Crore. EBITDA margin improved to 19.80% against 15.20% in the previous corresponding quarter.

However, revenue slipped as much as 16.4% on a year-on-year basis to ₹2,620 Crore.

The company announced that it has completed key road projects during the quarter under review. This includes development of the Bangalore-Chennai Expressway worth ₹925 Crore in Andhra Pradesh. In addition to this, a ₹680 Crore Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor stretch is situated in Chhattisgarh.

Dilip Buildcon announced that its order book for the quarter was reported at ₹13,695 Crore. Roads and Highways contributed about 17.80% of the order book. On the other hand, mining business contributed about 28.90%.

In addition to this, the company has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures and commercial papers worth ₹1,000 Crore through private placement.

The company’s MD & CEO Devendra Jain highlighted that even though challenges in the EPC still remain, the company’s coal mining and road projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) helped offset the tenderness.

