iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Dilip Buildcon Q1 Results: Consolidated PAT at ₹271 Crore

30 Jul 2025 , 09:13 AM

Dilip Buildcon announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025 and logged a 93.6% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹271 Crore. This improvement was backed by improved margins and an exceptional gain of ₹169.3 Crore.

The business logged an EBITDA growth of 8.70% on a year-on-year basis to ₹520 Crore. EBITDA margin improved to 19.80% against 15.20% in the previous corresponding quarter.

However, revenue slipped as much as 16.4% on a year-on-year basis to ₹2,620 Crore.

The company announced that it has completed key road projects during the quarter under review. This includes development of the Bangalore-Chennai Expressway worth ₹925 Crore in Andhra Pradesh. In addition to this, a ₹680 Crore Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor stretch is situated in Chhattisgarh.

Dilip Buildcon announced that its order book for the quarter was reported at ₹13,695 Crore. Roads and Highways contributed about 17.80% of the order book. On the other hand, mining business contributed about 28.90%.

In addition to this, the company has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures and commercial papers worth ₹1,000 Crore through private placement.

The company’s MD & CEO Devendra Jain highlighted that even though challenges in the EPC still remain, the company’s coal mining and road projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) helped offset the tenderness.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Dilip Buildcon
  • Dilip Buildcon ebitda
  • Dilip Buildcon q1
  • Dilip Buildcon q1 pat
  • Dilip Buildcon share in focus
  • Dilip Buildcon share price
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited – MMR focused realty player

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited – MMR focused realty player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2025|03:28 PM
M&B Engineering Limited: A Strong Player in Pre Engineered Buildings Industry

M&B Engineering Limited: A Strong Player in Pre Engineered Buildings Industry

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2025|03:14 PM
NSDL IPO: A key player in the stock market infrastructure

NSDL IPO: A key player in the stock market infrastructure

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2025|01:08 PM
New India Assurance Q1 Profit Jumps 80% to ₹391 Crore

New India Assurance Q1 Profit Jumps 80% to ₹391 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2025|12:06 PM
Piramal Enterprises Q1 Update: Net profit zooms ~52%

Piramal Enterprises Q1 Update: Net profit zooms ~52%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2025|09:15 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.