DVC Awards 1,600 MW Thermal Power Project to BHEL

12 Aug 2024 , 02:04 PM

State-owned BHEL said on Monday that it had secured a 1,600 MW project from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). The coal-fired plant will be built in Jharkhand’s Koderma district under an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contract, according to BHEL.

The 2×800 MW Koderma Supercritical Thermal Power Project (STPP) was awarded through International Competitive Bidding (ICB), the company announced.

This is DVC’s first such project in terms of capacity, and it will be built next to the company’s existing 2×500 MW units, which were previously built by BHEL.

BHEL added that it has a long-standing collaboration with DVC and has installed more than 80% of the utility’s coal-fired power plants in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The new DVC project involves supply, erection, and commissioning, as well as civil works. The primary equipment for the project will be provided by BHEL’s manufacturing plants.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) is a major engineering and manufacturing company in India.

