iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Escorts Kubota achieves 73Percentage growth in tractor sales in August

3 Sep 2022 , 01:32 AM

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Segment in August 2022 sold 6111 tractors registering a growth of 73Percentage as against 5693 tractors sold in August 2021 Domestic tractor sales in August 2022 was at 5308 tractors registering a growth of 79 percent as against 4920 tractors sold in August 2021 During the month some parts of the country have received heavy rainfall affecting ground activations and general movement Some pockets are still rain deficient; it remains to be seen how monsoon behaves in September As festivals start early this year the company should see a better September and most likely a stretched peak selling season of three months Overall macroeconomic factors and farmer sentiment remain positive Export tractor sales in August 2022 was at 803 tractors registering a growth of 39 percent as against 773 tractors sold in August 2021

Related Tags

  • Announcements
  • BSE
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited – MMR focused realty player

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited – MMR focused realty player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2025|03:28 PM
M&B Engineering Limited: A Strong Player in Pre Engineered Buildings Industry

M&B Engineering Limited: A Strong Player in Pre Engineered Buildings Industry

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2025|03:14 PM
NSDL IPO: A key player in the stock market infrastructure

NSDL IPO: A key player in the stock market infrastructure

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2025|01:08 PM
New India Assurance Q1 Profit Jumps 80% to ₹391 Crore

New India Assurance Q1 Profit Jumps 80% to ₹391 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2025|12:06 PM
Piramal Enterprises Q1 Update: Net profit zooms ~52%

Piramal Enterprises Q1 Update: Net profit zooms ~52%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2025|09:15 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.