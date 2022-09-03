Escorts Kubota achieves 73Percentage growth in tractor sales in August

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Segment in August 2022 sold 6111 tractors registering a growth of 73Percentage as against 5693 tractors sold in August 2021 Domestic tractor sales in August 2022 was at 5308 tractors registering a growth of 79 percent as against 4920 tractors sold in August 2021 During the month some parts of the country have received heavy rainfall affecting ground activations and general movement Some pockets are still rain deficient; it remains to be seen how monsoon behaves in September As festivals start early this year the company should see a better September and most likely a stretched peak selling season of three months Overall macroeconomic factors and farmer sentiment remain positive Export tractor sales in August 2022 was at 803 tractors registering a growth of 39 percent as against 773 tractors sold in August 2021