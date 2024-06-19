iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Fosun Pharma to sell up to 5% stake in Gland Pharma through a block deal today

19 Jun 2024 , 10:25 AM

Fosun Pharma Industrial Pte will sell its stake in India’s Gland Pharma Ltd in tranches after failing to sell it all at once.

According to the terms of the agreement, the business will sell 5% of the pharmaceutical in a block trade for around $172 million. It has offered 8.2 million shares at a floor price of ₹1,750 each, representing a 4.9% reduction from the previous close.

Fosun Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, owns approximately 58% of Gland Pharma, with a market value of $3.6 billion.

It will conduct additional block sales in the coming months to shore up its financial sheet unless buyout firms make an offer, according to people familiar with the situation.

Fosun Pharma’s lofty valuation expectations for Gland Pharma have hampered a prospective sale to private equity companies, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified because they are sharing confidential information.

Gland Pharma manufactures injectable medications such as antibiotics, oncology, and cardiology therapies and operates in over 60 countries, including Canada, Australia, India, and the United States, according to its website.

In 2017, Fosun Pharma acquired a 74% share in Gland Pharma for around $1.1 billion from a partnership that included KKR & Co. Three years later, the business was listed in Mumbai. The shares of the Hyderabad-based company have gained 82% in the last year, but are still more than 55% lower than their top in 2021.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Gland Pharma
  • Gland Pharma Block deal
  • Gland Pharma news
  • Gland Pharma Stake
  • Gland Pharma Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.