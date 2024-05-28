Gaurav Banerjee to be CEO of Sony India

According to Reuters report on Tuesday, Japan’s Sony has named Walt Disney executive Gaurav Banerjee as its next India CEO to oversee its television and other media companies.

According to the report, Banerjee has left Disney’s India division, where he served as president of business for the company’s TV networks in Hindi-speaking areas and head of content for Hotstar, the streaming service.

Banerjee would join Sony in roughly two months, according to the report.

Sony announced last week that it was seeking a replacement for N.P. Singh, its current chief executive officer for India, who had made the decision to step down.

In India, Sony operates 26 channels ranging from sports and films to general entertainment, along with a streaming service. This year, it decided against moving forward with the $10 billion merger with Zed Entertainment in India.

Banerjee’s exit from Disney coincides with the American corporation’s request for permission from Indian authorities to combine its media holdings in India with those of Reliance, Mukesh Ambani’s company, creating the largest entertainment conglomerate in India.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/