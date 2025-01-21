iifl-logo-icon 1
Glenmark Launches Injectable Anticoagulant

21 Jan 2025 , 12:03 PM

On Tuesday, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of Phytonadione injectable emulsion, an anticoagulant, through its US division. According to a release from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, the business has introduced injectable phenyladione emulsion with a strength of 10 mg/mL single-dose ampules.

It further said that the single-dose ampules are both bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed medication, Hospira, Inc.’s Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL.

Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America at Glenmark, commented on the introduction, saying it expands the company’s “portfolio of products within the institutional channel, while also strengthening our commitment to bring to market quality and affordable alternatives for patients.”

According to Glenmark, the Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL market generated yearly sales of roughly USD 19.7 million in the US during the 12-month period ending November 2024, citing IQVIA data.

