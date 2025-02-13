Godrej Industries posts 77% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit; stock up ~8%

Godrej Industries announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024. The company has posted robust performance during the period. The net profit was reported at ₹188.20 Crore, registering growth of 76.90% year-on-year, against ₹106.40 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

Following this development, the company’s stock witnessed a winning streak with a gain of about 8%.

At around 12.51 PM, Godrej Industries was trading 4.74% higher at ₹851.20, against the previous close of ₹812.65 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹823.35.

The company stated that its revenue from operations witnessed growth of 34.40% at ₹4,824.80 Crore during the period under review. In the previous corresponding period, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹3,590 Crore.

Company’s operating EBITDA registered growth of 113.75% on a year-on-year basis to ₹596.80 Crore in Q3FY25 as compared to ₹279.20 Crore in Q3FY24.

Further, EBITDA margin expanded significantly during the quarter at 12.4% against 7.8% in the previous comparable quarter.

Company’s consumer products segment Godrej Consumer Products Ltd registered a decline of 14% YoY in its consolidated net profit. This was mainly due to temporary struggles. However, consolidated sales grew by 6%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com