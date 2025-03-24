Godrej Properties acquire 10 acres of land in Bengaluru

Godrej Properties informed the bourses that it has acquired about 10 acres of land in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The company has an estimated revenue potential of ₹2,500 Crore, on the basis of current business assumptions.

The project is expected to have a developable potential of around 1.5 million square feet pof saleable area. It primarily consists of premium residential units including high-street retail.

Recently, the real estate developer said that it has sold over 1,398 homes worth ₹1,000 Crore in its newly introduced residential project, Godrej Evergreen Square in Hinjewadi, Pune.

The said project was launched in November 2024, four months after acquisition of land.

The real estate business announced that it has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹162.60 Crore for the quarter ended December 2024. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company reported a net profit of ₹62.30 Crore. The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹968.90 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024. In the same quarter of previous year, the company reported a revenue of ₹330.40 Crore.

The company has delivered its highest-ever bookings, operating cash flow, collections, earnings, and deliveries in a calendar year 2024. The real estate business has raised nearly ₹6,000 Crore of equity for growth capital.

