iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Godrej Properties acquire 10 acres of land in Bengaluru

24 Mar 2025 , 09:07 AM

Godrej Properties informed the bourses that it has acquired about 10 acres of land in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The company has an estimated revenue potential of ₹2,500 Crore, on the basis of current business assumptions. 

The project is expected to have a developable potential of around 1.5 million square feet pof saleable area. It primarily consists of premium residential units including high-street retail. 

Recently, the real estate developer said that it has sold over 1,398 homes worth ₹1,000 Crore in its newly introduced residential project, Godrej Evergreen Square in Hinjewadi, Pune.

The said project was launched in November 2024, four months after acquisition of land.

The real estate business announced that it has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹162.60 Crore for the quarter ended December 2024. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company reported a net profit of ₹62.30 Crore. The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹968.90 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024. In the same quarter of previous year, the company reported a revenue of ₹330.40 Crore.

The company has delivered its highest-ever bookings, operating cash flow, collections, earnings, and deliveries in a calendar year 2024. The real estate business has raised nearly ₹6,000 Crore of equity for growth capital.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Godrej Properties
  • Godrej Properties Acq
  • Godrej Properties Agreement
  • Godrej Properties news
  • Godrej Properties Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Images

India’s Forex Reserves – Trends

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|11:47 AM
Images

Government may have a big cost on sovereign gold bonds

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|11:46 AM
Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 25th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 25th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|07:09 AM
SBI Life Insurance gets ₹352.50 Crore Income Tax Order

SBI Life Insurance gets ₹352.50 Crore Income Tax Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Easy Trip planners to pick up 49% stake in Big Charter

Easy Trip planners to pick up 49% stake in Big Charter

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.4-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.4-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Hyundai India to infuse ₹694 Crore in tooling centre

Hyundai India to infuse ₹694 Crore in tooling centre

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:18 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.