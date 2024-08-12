iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Godrej Properties acquires 90-acre land-parcel in Maharashtra

12 Aug 2024 , 12:57 PM

Godrej Properties said on Monday, August 12, that it has acquired 90 acres of land in Khalapur, Maharashtra.

The land is situated near Karjat Khopoli Road and is expected to have a development potential of around 1.7 million square feet of saleable area, with residential plotted development being the primary focus, according to the business.

“Khalapur is a great future destination. As a result, following the positive reaction to our previous venture, Godrej Hillview Estate, we intend to expand our footprint in the region. We will strive to create an outstanding residential community that provides long-term value to its residents,” stated Gaurav Pandey, the company’s MD and CEO.

Khalapur is approximately 70 kilometres away from Mumbai.

On August 9, Godrej Properties said that it was the top bidder for two land parcels in Greater Noida, totalling ₹842 Crore.

The company estimates that the 17.5-acre land parcels have a revenue potential of ₹5,000 Crore.

The real estate developer collected almost ₹2,000 Crore in Q1FY24, which increased by 50% to approximately ₹3,000 Crore this year.

This increased operating cash flow to almost ₹988 Crore, paving the way for future corporate growth, according to the speaker.

At around 12.01 PM, Godrej Properties was trading 1.47% higher at ₹895.10, against the previous close of ₹882.15 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹897.55, and ₹864.80, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Godrej Properties
  • Godrej Properties acquisition
  • Godrej Properties news
  • Godrej Properties project
  • Godrej Properties share price
  • Godrej Properties Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.