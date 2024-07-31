Godrej Properties Expands Footprint to Indore

An approximately 46-acre property piece in Indore was purchased by Godrej Properties, the real estate development arm of the Godrej Industries Group, with the primary goal of developing planned residential units.

According to a press statement from the company, the project has an estimated development potential of 1.16 million square feet of saleable area.

The land parcel is situated along Indore-Ujjain Road, a significant future thoroughfare in Indore that is planned to be expanded to a 6-lane highway and serves as a vital thoroughfare for both residential and commercial purposes.

“Residential planned construction has become increasingly popular in the last few years, and the Indore-Ujjain Road is a good opportunity for us to increase our market share in this area. From a planned development standpoint, this fits very nicely with our continuous growth strategy of entering rapidly expanding cities, according to Godrej Properties MD & CEO Gaurav Pandey.

Important landmarks including the Indore international airport, the Indore Junction train station, educational institutions, and medical facilities are all accessible from this area.

The city’s residential real estate market has expanded as a result of ongoing infrastructural construction, the planned extension of Metro lines, and the expansion of the corporate and information technology industries.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com