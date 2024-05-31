IRDAI approves Sandeep Batra's appointment

The appointment of Sandeep Batra as Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICICI Prudential has been approved by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the firm announced on Thursday.

The business stated that Batra’s appointment will take effect on June 30, 2024.

Since July 2018, Sandeep Batra, who oversees the Corporate Centre, has served as an Executive Director on the board of ICICI Bank and has been a member of the ICICI group since September 2000.

Batra has also held positions as Group Compliance Officer at ICICI Bank, Executive Director, and CFO at ICICI Prudential Life.

By qualification, he is a company secretary and chartered accountant.

