IRDAI approves Sandeep Batra's appointment

The appointment of Sandeep Batra as Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICICI Prudential has been approved by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the firm announced on Thursday.
The business stated that Batra’s appointment will take effect on June 30, 2024.
Since July 2018, Sandeep Batra, who oversees the Corporate Centre, has served as an Executive Director on the board of ICICI Bank and has been a member of the ICICI group since September 2000.
Batra has also held positions as Group Compliance Officer at ICICI Bank, Executive Director, and CFO at ICICI Prudential Life.
By qualification, he is a company secretary and chartered accountant.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/
For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx
For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.