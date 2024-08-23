iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

HAL Stock Soars on US-India Defense Deal

23 Aug 2024 , 11:53 AM

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) shares rose about 2% on Friday after the United States and India signed the Securities of Supplies Agreement (SOSA) during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to the nation.

Rajnath Singh is now in the United States, where his primary focus is on addressing delivery issues with General Electric’s F2404 engines, which are a critical component for HAL’s Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets.

HAL shares fell earlier this month following reports of execution issues at the company.

The military PSU told the Indian Air Force that it would supply 16 LCA Mk1A fighters in fiscal year 2024-2025 and 83 in fiscal year 2029. The first delivery was slated on March 31, 2024, however due to several delays, it has been pushed back to November 2024.

Hindustan Aeronautics has constructed a new plant in Nashik to satisfy rising demand. The new factory is expected to increase manufacturing capacity to 24 jets per year from the present capacity of 16.

The F404 engine’s delivery delays have been mostly caused by supply chain issues at GE Aerospace.

General Electric had expected to provide 16 jets per year beginning in fiscal year 2023, but none have been delivered to date, delaying the delivery of the LCA Mk1A.

Based on this, broking firm Nomura cut its LCA Mk1A delivery forecast to 10 jets from 14 for fiscal year 2025.

HAL shares are currently trading 1.3% higher at ₹4,831. The stock has been unchanged for the past month but has risen 71% so far in 2024.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Defense
  • HAL
  • India
  • US
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.