iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Happy Forgings gets new international order of Rs 350 crore

3 May 2024 , 01:52 PM

On Friday, May 3, Happy Forgings Ltd.’s stock increased by more than 3% in the morning following the company’s announcement that it had secured an order worth ₹350 Crore from an international company to supply E Axle components for electric SUVs sold in the US.

The manufacturer of auto components said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges that the contract was won by a foreign business via its domestic affiliate.

The company told the bourses that the order is valued at around ₹50 Crore annually at full supply capacity, or ₹320–350 Crore over the course of the contract.

Under the terms of the deal, machined axle seats and steering knuckles for electric SUVs will be supplied.

According to the corporation, supply are expected to start in Q3FY25 and last until FY2032.

 

Happy Forgings marked a significant turning point in its expansion and growth journey in February when it revealed that it had acquired an order for ₹400 Crore from a leading passenger vehicle manufacturer in India.

With these orders, the business is ready to enter the passenger car market, which is a calculated move to increase the company’s income sources in both home and international markets.

With more than 40 years of experience, Happy Forgings is an Indian business that specializes in creating and delivering complex heavy forge and highly accurate machined components. The company works with both domestic and foreign OEMs, providing a wide range of components through engineering, testing, manufacturing, and process design.

December 2023 marked the company’s exchange debut.

Around 1:45 pm, Happy Forgings’ shares were trading 0.11% higher on the BSE at ₹957.95 a share.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • E Axle
  • Electric SUVs
  • Happy Forgings
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.