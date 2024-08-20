iifl-logo
HCL Tech names Shiv Walia as new CFO

20 Aug 2024 , 10:30 AM

HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTech) announced on Monday (August 19) the appointment of Shiv Walia as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), beginning September 6, 2024.

This decision was made at a Board of Directors meeting on August 18, 2024, based on the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee.

Shiv will take up the role of CFO and will be identified as a Key Managerial Personnel of the organisation. Walia’s hiring comes as the current CFO, Prateek Aggarwal, steps down after nearly six years in the position. Aggarwal, CFO since October 1, 2018, has resigned to pursue possibilities beyond HCLTech.

Walia joined HCL in 1993 and has held many finance leadership positions over the years. He is currently the Corporate Vice President and Global Head of Financial Planning and Analysis and Business Finance Operations.

Shiv holds a Commerce degree from SRCC in Delhi, as well as Cost Accountant and Chartered Accountant certifications in India and Australia. Shiv has been with HCLTech since April 1998, having previously worked in HCL subsidiaries from April 1993 to March 1998.

He has nearly three decades of expertise in finance, holding numerous leadership posts in India, Singapore, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Shiv was promoted to Corporate Vice President – Finance for HCLTech in April 2024 and is currently in charge of Financial Planning & Accounting, as well as Business Finance activities, which include overseeing the Finance operations of acquired firms.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

