iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

HCL Tech to Acquire French Software Firm Zeenea; Shares Rise

9 Aug 2024 , 01:19 PM

HCL Technologies Ltd said Friday its software business division has agreed to acquire Paris-based software company Zeenea SAS at a total enterprise valuation of €24 million (₹220 crore).

The acquisition will enable HCLSoftware to accelerate the GenAI and data engineering roadmap of its customers by adding data catalog, lineage and governance solutions, HCL Tech said in a statement.

The deal will also enhance HCLSoftware’s data and analytics business Actian, the Indian IT company said.

The acquisition is likely to be closed in September.

Shares of HCL Tech were 2.6% higher at Rs 1,599.00 apiece on the BSE in afternoon trade, outpacing the Sensex’s 0.96% gain.

Zeenea provides an intelligent data discovery platform that supports metadata management applications from search and exploration to data catalog, lineage, governance, compliance and enterprise data marketplace. It reported revenue of €2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, up from €1.8 million the year before.

“Metadata management is becoming critical for our customers to accelerate their GenAI initiatives across business functions,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware.

“Zeenea will further accelerate the growth in the data and analytics space for HCLSoftware. It will enable HCLSoftware to offer a unified data intelligence solution that will power enterprises to discover, govern, connect, manage and better leverage data in their data engineering and GenAI journeys,” he added.

Related Tags

  • data engineering
  • GenAI
  • HCL Tech
  • M&A
  • Zeenea SAS
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.