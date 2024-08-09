iifl-logo
HCL Tech’s software bizz arm to acquire Zeenea

9 Aug 2024 , 02:53 PM

HCLSoftware, HCL Technologies Ltd.’s independent software branch, will pay €24 million for Zeenea, a French company. Zeenea is a metadata management software vendor.

This transaction, which is planned to be finalised by September 2024, will benefit the company’s software business division and its Data & Analytics business.

HCLSoftware Actian Data Platform witnessed significant growth in Hybrid Data Management and Integration over the previous few years. Customers will be able to utilise the data platform’s capabilities when HCL Technologies adds metadata management, data catalogue, and governance capabilities, according to a regulatory filing.

The proposed acquisition will enable HCLSoftware to provide a unified data intelligence solution that will help organisations discover, govern, connect, manage, and exploit data more effectively in their data engineering and GenAI journeys.

HCLSoftware Chief Product Officer Kalyan Kumar stated that metadata management is becoming increasingly important for clients looking to expedite their GenAI ambitions across business functions.

Zeenea SA is a 2017-founded software firm headquartered in France (Paris), with subsidiaries in Belgium and the United States.

The platform enables metadata management applications such as search, exploration, cataloguing, governance, compliance, and enterprise data marketplaces.

The company recorded total sales of €2.6 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

